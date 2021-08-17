Namibia Takes Over the Reins At Youth Body

Youth leader Ester Simon has been appointed as president of the Pan African Female Youth Leaders (PANAFYL), with the main aim of addressing issues confronting women and children on the continent. PANAFYL is a non-governmental organisation seeking redress against all oppressive tendencies, unfriendly policies, and harmful practices, either governmental or traditional against women and children everywhere in Africa and beyond.

"For the very first time in history, the presidency is coming to southern Africa and Namibia. We want to see female youth inclusivity in all spheres across the African continent and beyond," Simon told New Era. Simon takes over from Nigeria's Ekemini Inyang who has been at the helm of the association since its inception in 2017.

"We have a #EmpowerAfricanWomen campaign which I plan to launch across all the 25 African countries where we currently have branches. We want to see female youth inclusivity in all spheres across the African continent and beyond," said Simon. The former student leader said as a women's organisation, their mission is to promote the development of Africans relying on the potential of African people in unison, especially the women.

"PANAFYL seeks to represent all African women in resolving matters and facilitating a healthy interaction with relevant societal stakeholders across and beyond Africa," stated Simon.

"PANAFYL commits its efforts and resources to the activities that foster the growth and development of the African people, especially women and children in the area of health, education, leadership, science and technology, economic empowerment (entrepreneur), sanitation, and social justice. We will not stop until we all achieve a common goal."