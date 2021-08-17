Malawi: Landlord Seals Karonga Immigration Office Over Unsettled Rentals

16 August 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda-Mhango

Landlords have sealed offices of the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services in Karonga over non-payment of rentals, Nyasa Times has learnt.

Effectively, the department is unable to provide services to the citizens.

Confirming the development, spokesperson for the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services in the Northern Region, Backwell Lungu, said his institution is in the process of paying the bills.

Lungu said there were some delays in processing of the rentals.

Landlord John Sichilima told the media that the department has been failing to pay rentals for six months; hence, the decision to seal the office.

But Sichilima refused to disclose how much he is owed by the department.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X