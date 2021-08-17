Zambia: 'I'll Dance Like Michael Jackson' - Biti Celebrates Zambia Elections

17 August 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

MDC Alliance Vice President Tendai Biti Monday celebrated the defeat of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu by President-elect Hakainde Hichilema after his deportation by authorities at Chirundu Border post in 2018.

After the controversial 2018 disputed election in Zimbabwe, Biti sought refugee in Zambia, but Lungu's government deported him back home despite a Zambia High Court order granting him stay.

The Zimbabwe police had issued an arrest warrant for Biti on charges of public violence and after he had declared opposition leader Nelson Chamisa had won the 2018 presidential election in contravention of electoral laws.

Chamisa was narrowly defeated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and continues to reject the poll outcome citing vote-rigging.

However, responding to his deportation from Zambia three years ago, the vocal opposition leader could not hide his joy over Lungu's defeat.

Lungu lost Thursday's election by almost a million votes to President-elect Hakainde Hichilema of the United Party National Development (UPND) party.

"l can't wait to drive back to Zambia and at Chirundu Border Post where they almost killed me, l will dance like Micheal Jackson. My Congress Dance. I can't wait," Biti said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X