Namibia: Osino Resources Launches Charity Organisation, Twin Hills Trust

Canadian gold exploration company, Osino Resources recently launched Twin Hills Trust of Namibia, a not-for-profit organization that will support social, environmental and economic development projects locally.

As part of its broader sustainability efforts Osino established the Twin Hills Trust to formalize and grow Osino's social investment activities and support of local development projects right here in Namibia.

The Trust takes its name from Osino's Twin Hills gold exploration project, which is a rapidly emerging gold deposit located between Karibib and Omaruru, in the Erongo Region.

With N$2 million of seed funding provided by Osino, the Trust will invest in community development initiatives such as health and education, enterprise development, community infrastructure improvement, environmental conservation and rehabilitation.

"From its inception, Osino Resources has vowed to be an excellent responsible corporate citizen. Good environmental, social and governance performance is central to our business strategy," said Heye Daun, Osino's Founder and CEO. "We reviewed the Namibian government's current development priorities and undertook a socio-economic baseline study to inform the Trust's objectives and funding areas. Enabling us to continue collaborating with our host communities to find ways to improve their quality of life."

The Trust's objectives are to contribute to long-term and lasting community development, improving the quality of life of disadvantaged communities, and improving the environment. The Trust currently supports the work being done by respected Namibian non-governmental organizations and plans to further engage in direct development activities itself in the future.

Osino also announced the first five projects which have received funding. Projects include early childhood development, affordable land, sewer infrastructure upgrades, online marketing of Namibia crafts and food security for San artists.

The Development Workshop of Namibia, which helps early childhood development centres in informal settlements to improve their effectiveness is supported with N$550,000 to expand its support programme to the informal settlements of Omaruru. The organisation is also being supported with N$550,000 to accelerate their existing land project at Karibib.

The Usab community, supported by the Namibia Housing Action Group and the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia, in partnership with the Karibib Town Council will receive N$500,000 to upgrade bulk sewer pipes to allow for informal dwellings in Usab to install flush toilets. The project will benefit 723 households, consisting of almost 3,000 people.

Further, the Omba Arts Trust, which supports some 400 artisans, of which 60% are San living on resettlement farms and in conservancies, is being supported with N$ 132,000 to allow the organisation to implement an internet and social media-based marketing strategy to increase online product sales for artists.

Additionally, being supported with an additional N$150,000 to provide two large food consignments that will support 130 San artisans living on four resettlement farms in the remote Omaheke and Ohangwena Regions.

As the Twin Hills gold mining project evolves, Osino plans to grow its annual contribution to the Trust so that more communities can benefit from their work in the region.

The collapse of Namibia's tourism, due to COVID-19, has reduced Omba sales by over 85%, impacting the livelihoods of these artisans. The San have been particularly impacted given that craft production is often their only source of income.