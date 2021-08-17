South Africa: Political Power Play - Thandi Modise's Sudden Attraction

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa may well believe he needs a woman to be his deputy president, to at least balance his ticket. Thandi Modise has the seniority and track record in the ANC that makes it hard to argue against her.

After his testimony at the Zondo Commission, and the probable political decline of the Radical Economic Transformation faction headed by suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, President Cyril Ramaphosa now appears to be close to entrenching his political power and starting to pay attention to the 2022 ANC elective conference. A report that new Defence Minister Thandi Modise may feature as his next deputy suggests further changes are looming in our politics.

Modise has a long track record in our politics and in the Struggle. But just the suggestion that Ramaphosa is looking elsewhere is also an indication of the possible decline in the fortunes of current Deputy President David Mabuza.

At the weekend the Sunday Times reported that one of the reasons Ramaphosa had moved Modise to the Department of Defence was to properly position her for the deputy leadership of the ANC at the party's next internal elections, due in December 2022.

After the suspension of Magashule, the jailing...