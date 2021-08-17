Namibia: Presidency Mum On Geingob's Vaccination

THE Presidency has not been forthcoming with information on president Hage Geingob getting vaccinated and which vaccine he received.

The president initially said the vaccines his doctors recommended for him were the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines, which are produced in the United States.

On Friday, however, Geingob at the 33rd Covid-19 press briefing at State House in passing revealed he has been fully vaccinated.

He did not provide information on which vaccine he took, or reveal when and where the vaccination took place.

This move is a far cry from government officials' trend of inviting the media to take pictures of them getting vaccinated in a bid to encourage the public to do the same.

Officials who have publicly been vaccinated include minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula.

First lady Monica Geingos' vaccination was also covered by the media.

The president said he would reveal photos of his private vaccination to the public, but has not done so yet.

"My positive [Covid-19] status continued, so I was getting worried. I was not sick, but I asked what is going on. I'm always testing positive, but by being a strong man, I did not cry - that's why you did not know about it. But the moment my doctor said it's time, I'll just give you the card . . . public, now you know I took it. If you want photos, I'll show you. Both have been taken," he said at the briefing.

When asked for comment on Geingob's vaccination, press secretary Alfredo Hengari said: "The president spoke on this issue on Friday during the 33 Covid-19 update."

Hengari did not answer further questions.

REGULATIONS

At the same briefing, Geingob announced that public gatherings have been adjusted to one 100 people per event, while the curfew remains from 22h00 to 04h00 daily.

All schools will operate at full capacity, and the sale of alcohol on a takeaway basis is allowed between 09h00 and 18h00 on Monday to Friday.

"The on-site consumption of alcohol is allowed with meals at restaurants until 22:00," Geingob said.

The president also opened nightclubs, casinos, gambling and betting houses at half capacity.

After weeks of restrictions, Geingob announced that contact sport may resume - without spectators.

Public transport restrictions remain in force with loading restricted to half capacity.

Covid-19 burials must take place within 10 days, and all the current burial-related regulations remain in force.

"A number of 100 people per gathering applies to mourners, excluding essential workers," he said.

The relaxed regulations are as a result of the positivity ratio declining by from 24% from 20 to 31 July, to 15% for the period between 1 and 12 August.

The country by 11 August had 65 556 fully vaccinated people, which is only 4,3% of the eligible population.

"This requires drastic measures and a mind shift to achieve this target and save lives. I always say we have to be ahead of Covid-19, not behind it. We have to be ahead of the upcoming waves and have more people protected not to face the wrath of the pandemic and the unnecessary loss of lives as we saw in the past few weeks," Geingob urged.