Nigeria: Full List of Students, Staff Kidnapped From Zamfara College

Bandits invaded Zamfara State College of Agriculture and Animal Science on Sunday and kidnapped 15 students, four staff and killed others.

PREMIUM TIMES has obtained the names of 19 people kidnapped by bandits in Zamfara State College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences, Bakura, in a Sunday night attack.

This newspaper reported how the bandits went into the school and killed four persons, including a police officer and three gatemen, in the attack.

15 Students and four staff were also kidnapped.

A security official of the College sent the completed list of those kidnapped and those killed.

The official, who wished to remain anonymous because he was not authorised to speak, said the college would send the list to some of the parents and the state government.

According to the list seen by this reporter, the students kidnapped are Isma'il Lawali, Salim Salisu, Kabiru Lawali, Yasir Lawali, Awaisu Jabir, Aminu Umar, Abba Aliyu, Aminu Adamu, Usman Umar and Umar Haruna.

Others are Usama Lukman, Abdurahman Lukman, Junaidu Yunusa, Abdullahi Bala and Jamilu Kwatarkwashi.

Staff abducted are Mustapha Abdullahi Mafara, Nusaiba Gambo, Hannatu Gambo and Hibbatu Gambo.

Those who lost their lives include Sani Mohammed Mafara, Lawali Sani Jatau and Police Inspector Hamza. They were gatemen.

The college registrar, Aliyu Bakura, said the attackers invaded the school premises with sophisticated weapons abducted and killed the victims.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkana, visited the school, accompanied by strategic and tactical commanders shortly after the incident.

Governor Bello Matawalle has since vowed to rescue abductees.

Zamfara is one of the worst hits states in the north west part of the country where activities of bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers have continued unabated.

The attacks have been recorded Bakura, Maru, Maradun, Gusau, Shinkafi, Zurmi, Gummi, Tsafe and Talata Mafara where almost 300 female students were kidnapped by bandits in March this year.

The attack on the school took place after suspected bandits stormed Yarkofoji community in Bakura Local Government Area and killed eight persons and abducted 17 others on Sunday.

A resident of the area, Abdulnasir Abubakar, said among those killed were Bashiru Dan Alhazai, Atiku Sule Dan-Iya, Isiya kulele, Aliyu Badamasi, Baki Biyu, Kabiru, an unnamed woman, among others'.

On Sunday night, bandits also attacked a community in Dansadau town in Maru Local Government and burnt to death 13 people, including a woman and her child.

A traditional ruler, Mustapha Umar, confirmed 13 deaths and said five others, who sustained injuries from the attack, were receiving treatment at a hospital in Dansadau town.