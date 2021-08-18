Nigeria: Akwa United Drop 11, Recruit Other Tested Players for Champions League

Reigning Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions, Akwa United are busy headhunting for new players after releasing at least 11 players who have been declared surplus to requirement.

The players who have been released due to contract expiration are Ikechukwu Nwani, Etim Matthew, Bassey Akpan, David Essien, Inemesit Sunday, Sadiq Abass, Kojo Dadzie, Eko Barine, Ekemini Ukoebe, Hamisu Saleh and Aliyu Abubakar.

In the same vein, the coach, Kennedy Boboye Akwa United are seeking to sign new players ahead of their maiden appearance in the CAF Champions League and the new NPFL season.

The former Plateau United coach told journalists that there is every need to reinforce the team ahead of the preliminary round clash next month against Algerian side, CR Belouizdad.

According to him, the team is still negotiating with other players to join in time for proper preparation and training for the continental assignment.

Meanwhile, James Ajako officially joined the champions from relegated Jigawa Golden Stars on a two year deal.

Dakkada midfield maestro, Isaac George and teammate, Austin Osayande have also crossed to Akwa United.

Others that have joined so far are Etop Udoh from Saudi side Arar FC, Evans Ogbonda from FC Ifeanyi Ubah as well as Dennis Nya who was loaned to Plateau United, Aniefiok Godspower from Rangers and Ezekiel Bassey from PetroJet SC of Egypt.

Akwa United won their maiden NPFL title with 71 points that were amassed even before the last round of matches.