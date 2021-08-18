Egypt: 2021 Afcon - Super Eagles Draw Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau

Three-time African champions, the Super Eagles have been drawn with seven time champions, Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau in Group D of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged from January 9 to February 6 in Cameroon.

The Super Eagles who placed third at the 2019 edition will open their campaign in the delayed 2021 AFCON against heavyweights, the Pharaohs of Egypt on January 11.

They will take on Sudan in their second group match on January 15 and Guinea Bissau on January 19 in their last group match.

Group D matches will be played at Roumde Adjia stadium, Garoua.

While reacting to the draws, a former Super Eagles utility player, Garba Lawal told Daily Trust that Egypt will be Nigeria's toughest opponent in the group.

He, however, advised the Super Eagles to give equal attention to other group opponents as he reiterated that there are no more minnows in world football.

"Without any doubt, Egypt will be difficult but the other teams should be given the same respect.

"Any nation that qualifies for the finals cannot be a pushover. There won't be any easy match for the Super so they must be at their best.

"I hope the present group of players will make Nigeria proud by winning the trophy in Cameroon," said Lawal who represented Nigeria at four editions of the Africa Cup of Nations.