Ethiopia: News - Fed. Supreme Court Cassation Bench Rules to Hold Open Witness Hearing in Eskinder Nega Et,Al

17 August 2021
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)
By Mahlet Fasil @mahletfasil

Addis Abeba — The Federal supreme court cassation Bench yesterday decided to hold prosecutor's witnesses hearing against the defendants in Eskeinder Nega's file in open sessions.

On June 29 the Federal High Court, Lideta Branch, First Constitutional and Anti-Terrorism Bench decided to hold prosecutor's witnesses hearing against the defendants in Eskeinder Nega's file in open sessions. The hearing was set to take place on July 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23.

At previous hearings, the prosecutor requested the Federal Supreme Court 2nd Appeals Bench to have 16 of the witnesses testify in a closed session and the remaining Five to testify behind curtains also explaining that the witness hearing can be followed by the media and observers via audio.

The prosecutor once again filed an appeal to the Supreme court citing the safety of its witnesses. The Federal Supreme Court Cassation Bench yesterday decided to hold the prosecutor witness in open sessions.

The Federal High Court, Lideta Branch, First Constitutional and Anti-Terrorism Bench will resume the heairng on October 14, 2021 as per the decision of the of the he Federal Supreme Court Cassation Bench. AS

