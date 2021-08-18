São Tomé and Príncipe: Sao Tome President Discharged From Hospital

Evaristo Carvalho
17 August 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Arnaldo Vieira

Sao Tome and Principe President Evaristo Carvalho was Monday discharged from hospital, two days after an operation for an inguinal hernia at the Doctor Ayres de Menezes Central Hospital, in capital Sao Tome.

According to VOA Radio, President Carvalho, 80, who was operated on by two Cuban surgeons, is doing well and recuperating in his house.

But so far there is no further information from the government on the matter, VOA Radio added.

Sao Tome and Principe is currently experiencing an electoral crisis due to a delay in holding the second round of the presidential elections.

President Carvalho is not a candidate and his term ends on September 3, 2021.

The country's Parliament has scheduled a meeting of its permanent commission for Tuesday. The commission is set to decide on the date of the second round of the presidential polls.

The extension of the mandate of the President of the Republic was not scheduled for discussion by Parliament.

