Nigeria, Sierra Leone Police Chiefs Sign Agreement On Regional Security

In furtherance of regional security imperatives, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Usman Baba, yesterday signed an agreement with his Sierra Leonean counterpart, D.r Ambrose Michael Sovula in Abuja. The agreement was signed in a bilateral policing engagement targetted at deepening and consolidating relationship between the NPF and the Sierra Leone Police (SLP) in core areas of policing such as manpower development, intelligence sharing, tackling regional and transnational threats and crimes, amongst others.

The Inspector General of Sierra Leone Police is on a five-day working visit to the Force Headquarters, Abuja led by that country's Minister of Internal Affairs, Republic of Sierra Leone, Mr. David Maurice Panda-Noah.

Speaking at the meeting, IG Baba said: "Crime is dynamic especially in planning, perfection and execution, and increasingly resonating beyond the borders where it is committed."

As a panacea for the threats, he advocated among other things, "the need for continuous bilateral police cooperation and network to successfully confront regional security threats".

The IG stated that the NPF had a historically unique relationship with the Sierra Leone Police especially in the area of capacity building. He noted, for instance, that in 1996, the NPF offered slots for the training of seven Sierra Leonean cadet officers at the Nigeria Police Academy, Kano.

He affirmed that among the officers trained at the time were "AIG Ahamdu Mannah, the current Director of Operations in the Sierra Leone Police and CP Austin Kaile, the current Police Commissioner for the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM)."

In addition, IG Baba said 10 senior Sierra Leonean police officers were part of the course participants presently attending the Strategic Leadership Command Course at the Nigeria Police National Institute of Police Studies, Abuja.

On his part, the SLP boss, appreciated IG Baba for approving the participation of ten 10 Senior Sierra Leonean police officers in the ongoing Strategic Leadership and Command Course at the Nigeria Police National Institute of Police Studies, Abuja.

He commended the leadership of the NPF for the collaboration especially in the area of training and capacity building and expressed his belief that it would enhance the strategic management and operational visibility of the Sierra Leone Police.

In his remarks, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Republic of Sierra Leone and leader of the Sierra Leonean delegation, Panda-Noah, expressed the appreciation of the Government and People of Sierra Leone for the collaborative relationship between the two police organisations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Sierra Leone By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He affirmed that the synergy had impacted positively on policing services in Sierra Leone.

He expressed hope that the signing of the cooperation agreement would enable both countries perfect a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that would help evolve a formidable policing collaboration between the two West African countries.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria's police chief reiterated that the NPF would sustain valuable relationship with other law enforcement partners within the West-African region and across the globe towards enhancing policing exchanges and staging common regional front in tackling crimes and criminality and improving public safety and security.

The bilateral policing engagement also had in attendance the High Commissioner of the Republic of Sierra Leone to Nigeria, H.E, Dr. Solomon Momoh Christopher, members of the NPF management team, senior officers of the Nigeria Police Force and other members of the Sierra Leone Police delegation.