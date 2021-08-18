Tanzania: Sabaya's Case Delayed Due to Misspelling of His Name

17 August 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Mussa Juma

Arusha — A clerical error in a court document led to a two-hour delay of the case involving former Hai District Commissioner, Lengai Ole Sabaya.

In the document, the third name of the first accused in the criminal case of committing armed robbery, Sabaya was misspelled as 'Sayaba', leading to a heated legal exchange between the prosecution and the accused's legal team.

The clerical error appeared on documents exhibited by the prosecution - government, at around 10:04am. The defendants were quick to object to the facts owing to the error, leading to a legal battle that lasted until 12:00pm.

The Republic through seasoned advocate Abdallah Chavula and State Attorney Tumaini Kweka had to ask leave of court to rectify the anomaly on the tendered document.

