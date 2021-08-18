Tanzania: President Samia's Latest Appointments of Ambassadors

17 August 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has today August 17, three new appointments of ambassadors to serve in the country's foreign missions.

The president has appointed Elsie Sia Kanza as Tanzania's ambassador to the Unites States, whereas Mahmoud Thabit Kombo has been appointed ambassador to Italy.

Also on the list is Lt Gen Yakub Hassan Mohamed who has been appointed Tanzania's ambassador to Turkey.

Before his appointment he was the Chief of Staff in the Tanzania People's Defense Forces (TPDF).

According to a statement issued by State House, President Hassan has appointed retired Judge Mohamed Chande Othman to be the head of Ardhi University while Prof Elisante Ole Gabriel to be the chief executive of Tanzania Court.

Prior to the new appointment Ole Gabriel was the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries (Livestock).

"Prof Ole Gabriel replaces Mathias Kabunduguru who has retired. He will be sworn in on August 21, this year at the state house together with three appointed ambassadors," reads part of the statement.

