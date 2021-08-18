Kenya: Seb Coe - World Under-20 Championship Vital for Transition

Fireworks lit up the sky at during the opening ceremony of the 2021 World Under-20 Athletics Championship at Kasarani on August 17, 2021.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has said that the World Under-20 Athletics Championship is crucial in aiding transition from junior to the senior level.

Speaking during a press conference at Kasarani on Tuesday on the eve of the event, Coe said that athletics has been an inspiration to many, adding that Kenyan athletes have always been an inspiration to him.

"We had to host the championships in Nairobi because the youths are transiting and we couldn't wait any longer and we are happy the hosts agreed to go on with the championships despite the difficulties from the coronavirus pandemic," said Coe.

Coe also expressed his disappointment that no fans will be allowed at the event, but remains optimistic that future events will have fans back.

"We are going to miss the noise from our fans and I remember in 2017 during the World Under-18 Championships here in Nairobi how we managed to host a successful event with fans filling the stadium to the brim.

"We know we are going through a pandemic and after this I know we shall be able to get the usual crowds at various competitions," he said.

He thanked the Tegla Loroupe Foundation for making sure there are representatives from the refugees in various competitions across the world.

"I must commend Tegla for the good work and the support she is giving the refugee athletes and we have always seen representation across the world in various events," he added.

He said that the federations are taking the championships seriously as a build before for moving to the next level.

"World 800m record holder David Rudisha was once a world junior champion in 2006 and he transited to the seniors going all the way to breaking the world record and this is just a good example of good talent development," said Coe.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Coe arrived from Mombasa where he met with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He urged the athletes to continue training hard ahead of the World Championships in Oregon, USA and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei expressed his gratitude to World Athletics for allowing Kenya to host the competition in the wake of Covid-19.

"We are happy that the world is here to compete with our junior athletes despite the athletes having difficulties in the whole of last year where they did not train," said Tuwei.

He also said that the banning of fans was due to the health of athletes and the technical officials, a temporary intervention that will be lifted once things normalize.

Kenyan athlete Sylvia Chelangat, who represented her compatriots in the presser, said it is a dream come true to take part in the event.

"This championship will help me gauge my performance as I look forward to changing to the 800m race," said Chelangat, who has been inspired by Ferdinand Omanyala, who broke the national 100m record in Austria.

David Rudisha, who is also the event ambassador, said that he is delighted that more championships are being held in Kenya.

"These championships are important for our junior athletes and more of them should be held to tap into more talent," said Rudisha.

Also present were athletes France's Sasha Zhoya (110m hurdles), South Africa's Lythe Pillay (400m and 4x400m relay), Serbian Angelina Topic (high jump) and Jamaica's Ackera Nuget who will be competing in 100m hurdles.