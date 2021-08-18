Kenya: Raila, OKA Team Back in Mombasa for Talks With President Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to meet ODM leader Raila Odinga and the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) brigade in Mombasa today (Wednesday) for more talks.

The meetings are part of Mr Kenyatta's efforts to unite them and have them back one Presidential candidate in next year's election.

This comes as Deputy President William Ruto criticised the team for struggling to unite and face him yet they have no plans for the country.

"They are trying to find means of stopping a defeat. But they don't understand that Kenyans are looking for who has an agenda and plan for jobless and how to improve the businesses and change lives," he said.

"That's what Kenyans are looking for and you cannot find the formula to win unless you have the agenda and programme for the people of Kenya to buy.

"You cannot say you want to meet so that Ruto doesn't beat you, how can I not beat you yet you don't have a plan which Kenyans are seeking which we have?"

He said the only means the opposition brigade has is to find a better plan, not just to seek unity against him.

Dr Ruto was addressing leaders from Tharaka Nithi County at his Karen residence on Tuesday, moments before Mr Odinga and the OKA team left for Mombasa for today's meeting.

OKA brings together Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetang'ula (Ford Kenya) and Gideon Moi (Kanu).

Interviews with various party officials from Jubilee, ODM, ANC and Ford Kenya confirmed that the leaders will meet the President at State House Mombasa on Wednesday for a follow up meeting of last week's, in which President Kenyatta reportedly asked then to back Mr Odinga.

"Yes, the leaders are back in Mombasa. The meeting was scheduled," Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju told Nation.Africa.

His ODM counterpart, Edwin Sifuna, also confirmed the meeting but did not give details.

ODM Director of Elections Junet Mohammed said: "Yes the meeting is on today. I think its about the same issues discussed previously."

Ford Kenya Organising Secretary, Chris Mandu, also confirmed today's meeting in Mombasa by the OKA team but insisted it was their own and not with the Head of State.

"Yes our principals went to Mombasa but for their own scheduled meeting," said Mr Mandu.

On Tuesday, Jubilee Party's National Management Committee (NMC) meeting with the party's parliamentary leadership endorsed plans for a coalition with ODM and asked its secretariat to formalise the deal.

This happened as Mr Odinga launched his bid in Nakuru as OKA leaders also vowed to back one of their own for President in next year's election.

Multiple sources have intimated to Nation that the Tuesday Jubilee meeting and Mr Odinga's event in Nakuru had been sanctioned by President Kenyatta whom they revealed prefers the ODM leader as his successor.

"You have to read between the lines. Political calculations are not about friendship or being a gentleman but is informed by numbers. In terms of parliamentary strength and even the control of counties in this country, Raila has the numbers and these has been laid bare so you cannot expect the president to support a candidate with no capacity," the source said.

The source disclosed that ODM, has been "a reliable partner" all along and "votes to the last man for Jubilee agenda in parliament including but not limited to the former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's ouster when Wiper developed cold feet."

"The fact is that ODM remains the second in terms of numbers compared to Jubilee in both houses and this informs the decision by our party to work with the outfit," he added.

Another source revealed that Jubilee party's decision to formally work with ODM "should mark an end to the debate on President Kenyatta's preferred heir. It clearly depicts where our priorities are."

"We now just want to tell our other friends not to sit far away from the kitchen. The chief chef is already known. Signs are on the wall," the source added.