Zambia: Eight Lessons for Tanzania From Zambia Election

Dar es Salaam — Zambians woke up to a new dawn yesterday when the country's electoral body announced opposition leader Hakainde "HH" Hichilema as President-elect in a development that analysts say offers Tanzania eight vital lessons on democracy.

After a campaign dominated by the country's economic woes and marred by sporadic violence, Hichilema garnered 2,810,757 votes against 1,814,201 for the incumbent Edgar Lungu, according to the latest results.

The electoral commission proclaimed Hichilema president-elect in the early hours of Monday, bringing the curtain down on Lungu's nearly six-year reign.

Hichilema and Lungu were the front runners out of a pack of 16 aspirants. In the previous two elections in 2015 and 2016, Hichilema narrowly lost to Lungu. Mr Lungu was elected as the sixth president of Zambia in January 2015, following a by-election that was conducted after the death in office of his predecessor, Michael Sata in October 2014.

In the election, he narrowly defeated Mr Hichilema. He was elected to a full presidential term in the August 2016 election, again narrowly defeating Hichilema.

Speaking to The Citizen, politicians, academics and analysts in Tanzania's political sphere said there were at least eight key areas that Tanzania could learn from the Zambian election.

The lessons include: the independence of the electoral body in Zambia, professionalism of the country's defence and security bodies toward the opposition, the role of youths in the democratization process and unity among opposition parties.

The list also comprises of: peacefulness in exchange of power irrespective of who comes in and who gets out, perseverance by members of the opposition, maturity in the electioneering process and that after losing power, a ruling party gets a chance to learn where it had been going wrong.

"Zambia has taught us that though, like in Tanzania, top officials of the electoral body are appointed by the President, they must always strive to lead [a body] that is professionally run," said ACT-Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe.

A political analyst from the University of Dar es Salaam, Ms Consolatha Sulley, said the need for an independent electoral body could not be overemphasized. Zambia, Kenya and Malawi, she said, have normally changed ruling parties in a sign for maturity of democracy.

"Opposition should recognize that it is possible to defeat the ruling party if they keep fighting for democracy," she said.

On perseverance of the opposition, Mr Kabwe recalled how Mr Hichilema was arrested on several times and jailed while at some point his political activities were restricted.

"However, he remained steadfast and his hard work has finally paid off... That is another lesson we should take home," he said, noting that opposition members also worked hard to protect the votes," he said.

Members of the defence and security forces in Zambia, said Mr Kabwe, have also shown that they have respect for the will of Zambians.

The national chairman of the Civic United Front (CUF), Prof Ibrahim Lipumba, said what happened in Zambia was testimony to the country's progress and maturity in as far as democracy is concerned.

He stressed that it was important for the opposition parties to unite if they were to remove the ruling party from power instead of bringing in cadres who had failed to clinch the ruling party's nomination in the primaries.

According to a political analyst from the University of Dodoma Dr Paul Luisulie, Zambia has also shown political maturity which Tanzania could also learn a lesson from.

"This could be seen in the way these neighbouring countries have conducted themselves during elections by changing the ruling parties peacefully without any form of violence," he said.

He however said that since this was not the first time that Zambia has been led by a party that was in the opposition, the ultimate decision could be that the opposition doesn't have the solution for everything or every problem that the country faces.

"For the leading party, it is also a lesson as they should ask themselves what other ruling parties did wrong for citizens to decide to show them the exit door. They should also learn how it happened and what they can do to return to power in the coming election," he said.

But according to Ms Sulley, opposition parties' demand for a new constitution would not necessarily make them to win the elections.

"What they need is to change the approach of demanding for the constitution. Instead of them demanding for a new constitution they must sensitize citizens on the importance of a new constitution," she said.

A Lusaka-based political analyst, who did not want to be named, said youths had a special role in Mr Hichilema's ascendancy to power.

"They registered en masse when the new Voters Registration Exercise started... They repeated their patriotism by turning up en masse to vote... Most of them were involved in manning the polling stations and the ensuing voter tallying. They ensured that the 'Peoples Voice' through the ballot was heard, clearly and loudly," he said.

Prior to the election day, he said, the youth were campaign volunteers, the foot soldiers on both sides of the political divide, especially the United Party for National Development (UPND) that was highly disadvantaged through politically motivated restrictions by the Zambia Police Service.

"The youth have been in the forefront condemning the maladministration of the outgoing Patriotic Front (PF) Regime, citing the endemic corruption, deteriorating economic circumstances (no jobs, escalating cost of living on the back of a near run-away inflation, corruption, especially on inflated public tenders by party functionaries among others)," he said.

Better democracy

Meanwhile, president-elect Hichilema yesterday slammed the southern African country's outgoing "brutal regime" while promising a "better democracy" in his debut address to the nation, hours after winning the top job in a landslide.

Speaking shortly after his predecessor Edgar Lungu conceded defeat, the business tycoon and veteran opposition leader said his camp had been victims of a "brutal regime that is exiting". "I will be a president of all Zambians, of those that voted for me and of those that did not," he pledged.

In a nationally televised address, Lungu thanked Zambians for "a great opportunity to be your president. I will forever cherish and appreciate the authority you invested in me."

Hichilema, 59, pledged: "We will foster a better democracy... rule of law, restoring order, respecting human rights, liberties and freedoms."

Wiping away tears, Hichilema said his victory was the "historic moment millions of Zambians have been waiting for."

Hundreds of supporters had gathered on the dirt road leading up to Hichilema's sumptuous residence in a leafy suburb of Lusaka, and they shouted 'Bally,.. Bally' (slang for 'father') as he began to speak.

"It is with great honour, humility, gratitude that I stand before you today to say change is here," Hichilema said.

Recalling that he had been arrested 15 times, Hichilema said: "We are not going into office to arrest those who arrested us."

He added: "Once we restore the rule of law, we will see more economic investment."

It was Hichilema's sixth bid for the top job and his third challenge to his bitter rival Lungu, 64, after losing to Lungu by a wafer-thin 100,000-vote margin in 2016.

Congratulations

Earlier in the day, outgoing leader Lungu conceded defeat and congratulated his successor and longtime rival Hakainde Hichilema, who scored a landslide victory in a bitterly contested presidential election.

"I would therefore like to congratulate my brother... Hichilema for becoming the seventh republican president," he said in a radio address.

Lungu promised to comply with the "constitutional provision for a peaceful transition of power".

The 64-year old, who came to power in 2015, said that when he had to serve out the term of his predecessor Michael Satta who died in office, that victory had been "unexpected" and he "accepted it with humility and gratitude".

"I want to thank you Zambian people, for giving me a great opportunity to be your president. I will forever cherish and appreciate the authority you invested in me."

"All I wanted to do was to serve my country to the best of my abilities," he said, admitting that there are "challenges on the way".

Additional reporting by AFP