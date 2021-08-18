Rwanda: South Africa-Based Sebareme Keen to Represent Rwanda

South Africa-based Rwandan cricketer Emmanuel Sebareme is interested in featuring in the national team in the near future, according to men's head coach Martin Suji.

Born in Democratic Republic of Congo to Rwandan parents, the 25-year-old off-spinner started his cricket career in South Africa, precisely in the streets of Cape Town, where his parents have been living since he was five years old.

He has been plying his trade in the country from a junior stage and it is his talent in cricket that earned him a full scholarship to the University of the Western Cape, where he studied economics.

Now that he's grown up and has come to know his family roots, the talented cricketer thinks the time is now to represent Rwanda, the home country of his parents.

"He has been playing in South Africa and he's now interested in representing Rwanda, his motherland. He said that he's keen to come and fight for a place which is really good," Suji told Times Sport in an interview.

Suji has been following Sebareme's performance through different videos but said that doors are always open for him to show up and prove that his talent isn't just what he saw in the video due to the fact that he wasn't able to track him down playing live after cricket competitions were halted in South Africa due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Because of Covid-19, I was not able to assess some of his videos on how he was playing. It looks good but looking good on videos and seeing him doing it again with our players is another thing. I would give him the same opportunity that I give my players, then I will be able to select the best," he said.

"There is nothing automatic, it's a process. He has to come and show how good he is so the boys can also appreciate that he is in the team," added the former Kenyan fast bowler.

Like Sebareme, Suji said that doors are open to more Rwandan cricket talents playing from outside the country as he looks forward to selecting a tough side for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier which will take place from November 15-21, which is one of four Africa Regional Qualifying tournaments set to be hosted in Rwanda.

"This time I spoke to Emmanuel and if there is any other player, anyone who can help us to go to the World Cup, they are most welcome. I haven't closed the doors for anyone," said Suji.

Sebareme's quick rise in Cricket saw him feature in South African schools' teams before he was handed a senior call up in Western Province semi-professional team during the 2014/15 season.

He was part of the Western Province side that participated in the T20 Cup held in Cape Town in 2015.

The month-long tournament, a Cricket South Africa Initiative, saw South Africa's provincial teams compete against Namibia, Kenya and Zimbabwe.

Less glitzy than T20's Indian tournaments, it provides opportunities for young players such as Sebareme as each team is required to field at least two under-21 cricketers.

He was also part of Western Cape's UWC team that participated in the 2019 Varsity Cricket tournament.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/@Eddie_250