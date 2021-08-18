Namibia: Amupanda Unhurt in Car Accident

18 August 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda emerged unscathed from a car accident in the Omusati region on Tuesday evening.

According to the police's regional crime investigation coordinator in Omusati, deputy commissioner Moses Simaho, the accident happened at around 19h00 at Omangolowani, a village in the region.

Simaho said Amupanda (33) and the driver of the car in which the mayor was travelling, Tyitende Rui Antonio (33), were on their way from Omahenene to Outapi when Antonio lost control of the pickup in which they were and the vehicle overturned.

"No physical injury sustained; only damage to the vehicle," Simaho said.

