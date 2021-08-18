South Africa: MasterChef SA Returns for a New Season On M-Net

MasterChef SA returns to M-Net (DStv 101) for its fourth season in February 2022. The biggest culinary TV show is back and M-Net is looking for 20 motivated culinary hopefuls, to be a part of the global phenomenon that is MasterChef SA and the chance to win a whopping R1 million grand prize.

"Within the current landscape of the Covid-19 virus, we wanted to give our audience something familiar and comforting that felt like home. MasterChef SA was the perfect choice as both the local and international versions have proven that the format is a firm favorite with our viewers. It's heart-warming and welcoming content," says the Director of M-Net Channels, Jan du Plessis.

Food passionates who want to enter MasterChef SA should go to the M-Net website to complete the short entry form. To be part of the show, participants will have to be over 18 and be a South African citizen or have permanent residency. Entries will close on September 821 at 23:59.

MasterChef SA Season 4 will be aired Monday-Thursday from 28 February 2022 at 18:00 on M-Net, with filming taking place as soon as possible in October 2021. The celebrity chefs who will judge the passionate cooks will be announced later this year.