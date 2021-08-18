Namibia: Sport Does Pay

RECENT events suggest that being involved Namibian sport is not a futile exercise. If ever athletes and backroom personnel needed motivation to keep going, they need only look at how the nation has rallied behind Olympic stars Beatrice Masilingi, Christine Mboma and their coach, Henk Botha.

The trio has received over N$3 million in endorsements and pledges from a multitude of businesses and individuals since returning from Tokyo, Japan, where they set the track alight.

The unprecedented show of faith in the 18-year-old athletes and their coach is expected to help push them to greater levels of excellence.

"We believe our contribution, in addition to all the others they have received to date, will be extremely beneficial," the National Petroleum Corporation said when announcing it would provide a new Toyota Fortuner to the trio "to ensure the team are where they need to be at all times".

The overwhelming support from the business community is tangible evidence of the power of sport.

It shows it is possible to earn a decent living from sport, while enhancing the nation's brand and that of businesses associated to sport.

"The athletes, originally from the Kavango East region, but residing at Grootfontein where they attend school and do their training, have proven to the world that not only does greatness come from anywhere, but have also demonstrated that dreams can be realised, and that anything is possible if you put your focus and energy into it," Standard Bank Namibia said when activating a N$300 00 pledge towards the girls' education.

The bank has previously built a home for Paralympic star Ananias Shikongo, following his landmark winning of three medals at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

Similarly, FNB Namibia has awarded Botha and his prodigies a combined N$260 000 for flying the nation's flag high.

"Everyone has a part to play in delivering a globally competitive Namibia. Christine Mboma, Beatrice Masilingi and Henk Botha have led the way, and FNB is excited to help them continue to do so, personally and professionally," FNB Namibia says.

Along with the government's recently activated national rewards policy, plus lucrative prizes at the national annual awards, participating in sport is slowly becoming worth the effort in this country.

For winning silver in the women's 200 m in Tokyo, Mboma has received N$150 000, with Botha due N$60 000 from the government.

Another notable government sport rewards recipient is cyclist Tristan de Lange, who pocketed N$160 000 for bringing home two gold medals from the 2019 African Games in Morocco.

His coach, Hans du Toit, is the highest-earning mentor.

He will receive N$70 000 for De Lange's double, plus N$50 000 for Alex Miller's pair of silvers, and N$30 000 on account of Vera Adrian's two bronze at the same competition.

MTC was the first to make the connection with Namibia's latest athletics heroines before they left for Japan.

They announced a N$2 million personal sponsorship, the construction of houses for both athletes, and a competition in their honour.

"Rewarding athletes who have excelled at international sporting events motivates and encourages other athletes to also excel," minister of sport, youth and national service Agnes Tjongarero says.

She has commissioned a task force to keep track of the athletes' rewards.

Thus far, just over 30 companies have registered their intentions with the task force.

More are expected to do so in the coming days, especially if Mboma and Masilingi continue their terrific form at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Naoribi, Kenya, this week.