Liberia: Foreign Minister Kemayah Calls On Senate to Enact NCCRM Bill

Liberian Foreign Minister H.E. Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., has called on members of the Liberian Senate to enact into law the bill on the establishment of the National Center for the Coordination of Response Mechanism (NCCRM) in order to mitigate conflict in the country and the sub-region.

Speaking Monday, August 16, 2021 at a public hearing on the bill to establish NCCRM, Minister Kemayah said Liberia is a signatory to the treaty establishing the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), stating that Chapter IV of the 1999 ECOWAS protocol (mechanism for conflict prevention, management, resolution, peacekeeping and security) provides the framework for the establishment of a sub-regional peace and security system on Early Warning.

The public hearing was organized by the joint committee on Autonomous Commission and Agencies and Judiciary, Human Rights, Claims and Petitions of the Liberian Senate on a bill to establish the National Center for the Coordination of Response Mechanism (NCCRM), which was submitted by the President of the Republic of Liberia, President Dr. George Manneh Weah.

Minister Kemayah mentioned that Articles 8 and 9 of the 2010 Monrovia Declaration distinctly states that ECOWAS should enhance the capacity of member states to manage and resolve local and low intensity conflicts by developing national mechanisms to reinforce the existing peace and security architecture.

On the issue of the importance of the Bill's passage, Minister Kemayah said Liberia, as a post-conflict nation has been affected by conflicts and socio-political crises, the causes of which were not detected or identified at the appropriate time to ensure timely prevention.

"The passage of the Bill will establish the Center and enable it to provide Liberia and the region with appropriate tools and mechanism to bridge the gap between alert and response.

"The enactment of the Bill into Law gives the center Legal status and enhances its ability to source funding through budgetary appropriations by the Legislature.

"It will also ensure the domestication of Article (51) of the Communique adopted by Heads of State and Government during the 45th Ordinary Session of ECOWAS held in Accra on July 14, 2014, which provides for the Strategic framework for the establishment of the National Early Warning Response Mechanism", Ambassador Kemayah intoned.