Liberia: Prevented From Leaving, but

The Monrovia City Court issued a NE EXAT REPUBLICA against five former officials of government from traveling out of the borders of Liberia as they undergo criminal investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

Against the NE EXAT REPUBLICA issued by the court, information reaching this paper has it that former Buchanan Sea Port Manager, Charles D. Gull and Amara Kamara, former Acting Financial manager of the sea port of Buchanan have already left the country.

Those prevented from leaving the bailiwick of Liberia include: Bishop John Allen Klayee former Managing Director-Liberia Aviation Authority, George D. Yuoh suspended Chief Financial Officer-Liberia Aviation Authority, Duannah A. Kamara suspended Managing Director-Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation.

The writ of Ne-Exeat Republica issued last Saturday also prohibits former Buchanan Sea Port Manager, Charles D. Gull and Amara Kamara, former Acting Financial manager of the sea port of Buchanan.

The dismissed Managing Director of the Roberts International Airport (RIA), Bishop Allen Klayee, his Chief Financial Officer and four other suspended officials of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation and the Buchanan Port have been barred from leaving the Country on court order, as they are being investigated for alleged corruption.

The Liberian government thru the Ministry of Justice and the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) on Friday, August 13, 2021, prayed the Monrovia City Court to issue a writ of Ne-Exeat Republica against the above named public officials so as to prevent them from leaving the bailiwick of Liberia.

The writ come after an alleged tipoff that the defendant were about to leave the borders of the Republic to foreign countries without the knowledge of the state (plaintiff) and that the Magistrate having been duly satisfied upon an application filed by the plaintiff orders a Writ of Ne-Exeat Republica issued.

The writ further ordered the arrest of Mr. Gull, Kamara and the Acting Financial manager of the Sea Port of Buchanan Grand Bassa County respectively, defendants of the City of Monrovia, Montserrado County, Republic of Liberia to be brought before Court.

"You will notify said Defendants to make their formal appearance in court and thereafter make your official returns endorsed at the back of this writ as to the form and manner of service thereof" the writ has it.

The writ further instructed that, "If the Defendants cannot give a bail approved by court, you will commit then in the common jail of Montserrado County to remain there until they file such bail and security."