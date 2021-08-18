Liberia: PLP Chairman Fired

The political leader of the opposition People's Liberation Party (PLP), Dr. Daniel E. Cassell on August 16, 2021,with immediate dismissed the Chairman of the Party, Mr. Wilmot Paye, and other executive members for administrative reason.

But Mr. Paye told reporters the action taken by his boss was unilateral. But he said the party's constitution will be used.

This is the second time for Mr. Paye to face similar situation. In 2020 Mr. Wilmot Paye was removed as National Chairman of the former Unity Party (UP) by the executive committee of the party.

At that time, a statement by the UP said "the removal of Mr. Wilmot Paye as National Chairman came as a result of recommendations made by the Special Investigative Committee established by the NEC to investigate actions and decisions taken by Mr. Paye that contravened the party's constitution and brought to question the reputation of the party both locally and internationally."