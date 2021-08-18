Liberia: Ready to Expose, Former Buchanam Port Manager

The Suspended Buchanan Port Manager Charles MacArthur Gull has vowed to expose big hands in the alleged corruption allegation linking him and others.

Recently, information gathered that Mr. Gull has escaped the country following the court mandated that the security sector should prevent him and others who have been accused of alleged corruption from leaving the country pending the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission investigation.

But Mr. Gull on his official social media page over posted over the weekend disclosed that he will provide information concerning the entire episode regarding the alleged corruption at the Buchanan Port linking him and others.

"It's about time I speak and make clarity about the entire allegation. I had no option than accepting under duress, Fear of death, being in imminent danger" he noted.

According to him, he has all of the relevant documents and communication in his possession regardless of the National Port Authority Officials locking his office .

"Locking my office not to get hold of any document was a failed attempt, because every document I deemed essential, was kept on my I Cloud and it will be published to the press and the Liberian people" he said. He did not say when such will be published.

Regarding his official public response to the allegation that links him to corruption at the Buchanan Port, on his page indicated, "I won't be the sacrificial lamb".

"I am safe now, I can talk, if it wasn't about my integrity, I would have kept quiet "he emphasized.

Mr.Gull however said he will apologize to friends that his clarity will expose, but indicated that it's about his name being rubbed in the dirt while the real culprits are the big guns.

He did not say where he was currently.

It can be recalled that he and the comptroller of the port of Buchanan were suspended and recommended to the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission for investigation following the embossment of over three hundred thousand United States dollars.

According to preliminary investigation before he left the country, they admitted to taking the money.

He did give name of those whom he wants to expose. The port of Buchanan falls under the supervision of the Free Port of Monrovia which is headed by Mr. Bill Tweahway(photo inserted on the left of the story). Besides that, the port of Buchanan manger takes instructions from any top government official.