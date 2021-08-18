Africa: Totalenergies AFCON, Cameroon 2021 - Updated Match Schedule

Host Cameroon will face Burkina Faso in the opening match of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 on Sunday 9 January 2022 at the Olembé Stadium in Yaoundé at 5:00 p.m. (local time) and 4:00 p.m. (GMT) .
Find below the updated calendar, the groups as well as the corresponding cities and stadiums.
TotalEnergies AFCON Cameroon 2021 pre-draw fixtures [PDF]
Yaounde: Olembe Stadium
Bafoussam: Kouekong Stadium
Yaounde: Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium
Garoua: Roumdé-Adjia Stadium
Douala: Japoma Stadium
Limbe: Limbe Omnisport Stadium