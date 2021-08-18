Africa: Totalenergies AFCON, Cameroon 2021 - Updated Match Schedule

17 August 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Host Cameroon will face Burkina Faso in the opening match of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 on Sunday 9 January 2022 at the Olembé Stadium in Yaoundé at 5:00 p.m. (local time) and 4:00 p.m. (GMT) .

Find below the updated calendar, the groups as well as the corresponding cities and stadiums.

TotalEnergies AFCON Cameroon 2021 pre-draw fixtures [PDF]

Yaounde: Olembe Stadium

Bafoussam: Kouekong Stadium

Yaounde: Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium

Garoua: Roumdé-Adjia Stadium

Douala: Japoma Stadium

Limbe: Limbe Omnisport Stadium

