Africa: Totalenergies AFCON, Cameroon 2021 - Updated Match Schedule

Host Cameroon will face Burkina Faso in the opening match of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 on Sunday 9 January 2022 at the Olembé Stadium in Yaoundé at 5:00 p.m. (local time) and 4:00 p.m. (GMT) .

Find below the updated calendar, the groups as well as the corresponding cities and stadiums.

TotalEnergies AFCON Cameroon 2021 pre-draw fixtures [PDF]

Yaounde: Olembe Stadium

Bafoussam: Kouekong Stadium

Yaounde: Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium

Garoua: Roumdé-Adjia Stadium

Douala: Japoma Stadium

Limbe: Limbe Omnisport Stadium