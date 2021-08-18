Cameroon: Healthcare Delivery - Cameroonian-Born Medic Among America's Best Doctors

Dr. Basile Njei, a graduate from the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences of the University of Yaounde I intends to use part of his grants to build health facilities in Cameroon.

One of Cameroon's medics and Yale trained Gastroenterologist, Dr. Basile Njei, has been recognised as one of America's Most Honoured Doctors of 2021. The CUSS trained Medic, who is also an Adjunct Assistant Professor of Medicine, was recently recognised among a group of American doctors, who have distinguished themselves in quality healthcare delivery in 2021.

According to him, his mission is to improve on the healthcare service delivery in his country Cameroon, Sub-Saharan Africa, and the world at large. Having recently been awarded a research grant by the US National Institute of Health (NIH), Dr. Njei said part of the grant would be used to build state-of-the-art medical facilities in Cameroon, which will be used in providing quality and accessible healthcare services to Cameroonians at affordable cost.

On his recognition as one of America's most honoured doctors in 2021, Dr. Njei said, "It is a reflection of several years of research to improve patients' care in America and around the world. I am ready not only to be a global visionary, but to pave a new path for medicine, teaching and research in Cameroon and around the world," he added. Dr. Njei developed the passion for medicine and for helping patients at a very tender age, when he experienced how his close friend was battling with the complications of cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma, after contracting Hepatitis B at birth. This explains why he enrolled into the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences in the University of Yaounde 1.

After seven years at the Yaoundé 1 University, Dr. Njei received a medical doctorate with honours and was awarded the coveted British Commonwealth Chevening scholarship to pursue public health training at the University of Edinburgh, United Kingdom where he graduated with a Master's in Public Health.

Dr. Njei continued with residency training at the University of Connecticut and Gastroenterology Fellowship at the Yale University. After one year of fellowship in clinical training, he joined the Yale Investigative Medicine Programme. He is concurrently pursuing a PhD in Investigative Medicine. Dr. Njei's recognition as one of the most honoured Doctors of 2021 adds to his plethora of awards such as: The Howard Levine-MD Science Award, ACG Fellow-in-Training Award, AASLD Fellow Travel Award, AASLD Young Investigator Award and the Samuel Kushlan Award for Excellence in Research.