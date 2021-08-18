Cameroon: Construction of NDDRC Centre in Tiko - National Coordinator Evaluates Progress

Work is estimated at 65 per cent and the contractor said they will deliver on the deadline of October 30, 2021.

Ongoing works at the National Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Committee (NDDRC) South West Centre in Tiko has been estimated at 65 per cent. This information was given to the National Coordinator, Fai Yengo Francis on Saturday August 14, 2021, in Tiko as he evaluated the level of progress in construction. The project being implementing by Enviro Construction Company, started in March 2021 and will last for nine months. Cedric Martin, the contractor, said they will respect the deadline and ensure the work is completed on October 30, 2021, the stipulated deadline.

In a guided tour in the premises, Cedric Martin explained at each stage what is has been done, what is being done and what is left to be done. He noted that they have observed a five per cent delay as a result of the heavy rains in Tiko. He however maintained that they will ensure the edifice is completed given the importance of the project to the State of Cameroon.

Fai Yengo Francis, National Coordinator of NDDRC, noted with satisfaction the progress of work. He appealed to those still in the bushes with arms to drop them and join the NDDRC South West Centre which is presently operational in Buea. He called on all Cameroonians to join him in championing for peace in communities.

The NDDRC South West premises in Tiko measures 200.00 metres by 150.00 metres. It comprises of six dormitories with three at each side and having two external toilet blocks each. It has a refectory, two buildings dedicated for workshops, health centre, church, game hall, staff quarter and a football field. Cedric Martin said the centre can host nearly 450 trainees at a go. When it goes functional, there will be training programmes such as agriculture, carpentry, electricity among others. The National Coordinator said the trainings will enable the trainees to be self-employed.