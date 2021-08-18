Nigeria: Covid-19 - Without Data From Lagos, Nigeria Records Six Deaths, 357 New Infections Tuesday

18 August 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mojeed Alabi

Nigeria has continued to receive additional coronavirus vaccines as the country revs up its vaccination campaign.

Across 11 Nigerian states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), a total of 357 cases of coronavirus disease and six deaths were recorded on Tuesday.

The statistics, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), did not contain reports from Lagos State, Nigeria's commercial hub and coronavirus epicentre.

The disease centre, however, did not state any reason records from Lagos were not received.

Meanwhile, with the latest figure of new infections, NCDC noted that Nigeria's total infection toll now stands at 183,444 while the fatality toll has also jumped to 2,229.

Also, as of Tuesday, the disease centre noted that active coronavirus cases in Nigeria are 13,756 with a total of 167,459 cases already discharged after recovery.

Breakdown

The statistics provided by the NCDC indicate that Rivers State took the place of Lagos on the log on Tuesday with 170 cases to rank first, followed by Ondo State which came second with 38 cases.

Gombe State from the North-east Nigeria ranked 3rd with 34 cases while Ogun and Ekiti States followed with 20 cases each.

Oyo State, where a prominent virologist and a key figure in the battle against the virus in the state, David Olaleye, was recently claimed by the pandemic, also reported 13 cases to make the fourth South-west state on the infection chart on Tuesday.

In the North-central region, the FCT reported 18 cases, while Kwara reported 10 new infections.

From the South-east, Anambra and Imo States recorded 16 and six respectively while Bayelsa and Edo States, with six cases each, also joined Rivers State from the South-south region to make the list.

Vaccination

Nigeria has continued to receive additional coronavirus vaccines as the country revs up its vaccination campaign.

On Monday. the government of the United Kingdom handed over a total of 669,760 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines to the country through the COVAX facility.

The head of Nigeria's immunisation agency, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, said the donation will be dedicated to those Nigerians who took their first shot of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines but are yet to get their second doses.

He enjoined all Nigerians to take part in the vaccination campaign, saying apart from taking the jabs, they must encourage others to take, too.

