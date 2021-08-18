South Africa: Disgraced Police Boss Khomotso Phahlane Ordered 2017 Investigation Into Jeremy Vearey and Peter Jacobs, Hearing Told

analysis

Axed detective boss Jeremy Vearey and Inspectorate head Peter Jacobs previously headed investigations into how police officers were smuggling firearms to gangsters. It has now emerged that in 2017 an investigation linked to these probes was launched against the duo, but the findings effectively exonerated them.

Investigations into how police officers channelled firearms to gangsters have been fringed with claims of internal police skulduggery.

Police officers have been arrested, investigators transferred, and lawyers involved in related cases murdered.

The two police officers who headed those investigations, Jeremy Vearey, who was dismissed from the police in May this year, and his colleague Peter Jacobs, said they were transferred from their positions in June 2016 while unravelling how police officers were involved in gun smuggling networks.

This, they previously argued, stunted their work.

Now it has emerged that in 2017 an investigation was launched to determine whether Vearey and Jacobs leaked information to the media about firearm smuggling - the core of investigations they were conducting.

This surfaced on Tuesday during a hearing into Vearey's dismissal.

The 2017 misconduct investigation of Vearey and Jacobs was one of several internal investigations of these officers. Jacobs this year, in court papers, said he believed...