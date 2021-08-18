Nigeria: NMA Felicitates Babangida At 80

The President of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Professor Innocent Ujah, has praised the former military president and Elder Statesman, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, on the momentous occasion of his 80th birthday describing him as a quintessential leader.

In a press statement made available to Vanguard, Ujah said it was memorable that Babangida, created the Medical Salary Scale, MSS, and Medical Super Salary Scale, MSSS, as well as approving the allocation of the land for the permanent site of the Association in Maitama Abuja.

"In addition, he said Babangida established the Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, in order to bring health care closer to the community and the downtrodden.

"With all these innovations, the former Military President has made history for which he will ever be remembered.

"This not only endears him to Nigerian Doctors and Dentists who appreciate him by awarding him with the highest honour of Fellow of the Nigerian Medical Association (FNMA) but marks him out as a quintessential leader who bold facedly attempted to stem the tide of medical brain drain by instituting a regime of improved welfare of our teeming members.

"Nigerian Medical Association prays the Almighty Allah to endow the General with good health and peace of mind as he lives to celebrate many more birthdays," he stated.