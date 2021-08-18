Nigeria: NMA Felicitates Babangida At 80

18 August 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chioma Obinna

The President of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Professor Innocent Ujah, has praised the former military president and Elder Statesman, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, on the momentous occasion of his 80th birthday describing him as a quintessential leader.

In a press statement made available to Vanguard, Ujah said it was memorable that Babangida, created the Medical Salary Scale, MSS, and Medical Super Salary Scale, MSSS, as well as approving the allocation of the land for the permanent site of the Association in Maitama Abuja.

"In addition, he said Babangida established the Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, in order to bring health care closer to the community and the downtrodden.

"With all these innovations, the former Military President has made history for which he will ever be remembered.

"This not only endears him to Nigerian Doctors and Dentists who appreciate him by awarding him with the highest honour of Fellow of the Nigerian Medical Association (FNMA) but marks him out as a quintessential leader who bold facedly attempted to stem the tide of medical brain drain by instituting a regime of improved welfare of our teeming members.

"Nigerian Medical Association prays the Almighty Allah to endow the General with good health and peace of mind as he lives to celebrate many more birthdays," he stated.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X