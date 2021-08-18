Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Six patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Gash Barka and Central Regions.

Out of these, four patients are from the Quarantine Center in Girmaika, Gash Barka Region. Two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, two patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 6,544 while the number of deaths stands at 37.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has risen to 6,609.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

17 August 2021