Eritrea: College of Engineering and Technology Graduates 422 Students

Asmara, 17 August 2021- In its 14th commencement the Mai-Nefhi College of Engineering and Technology graduated 422 students in Degree and Diploma today, 17 August.

Accordingly, in Degree Program 21 students graduated in Chemical Engineering, 26 in Computer Engineering, 26 in Civil Engineering, 23 in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, 20 in Mechanical Engineering, 20 in Marine Engineering, 20 in Mining Engineering, and 21 in Mineral Processing Engineering.

In the Diploma Program 3 students graduated in Chemical Technology, 20 in Computer Application Technology, 37 in Computer Hardware and Networking Technology, 28 in Construction Technology, 25 in Surveying and Drafting Technology, 3 in Communication Technology, 31 in Electrical Technology, 42 in Electronics Technology, 26 in Automotive Technology, 12 in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technology, 25 in Mining Technology, 1 in Marine Technology, and 3 in Agricultural Technology.

Indicating that the challenges encountered in the 2020/2021 academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic were not easy, Dr. Kahsai Neguse, Dean of the College of Engineering and Technology, said that all the departments have been able to provide theoretical and practical education to students by revising and improving the curriculum and by making all the laboratories that were put in place through internal capacity.

Dr. Kahsai went on to say that the objective of the college is to produce competent human resources and called on the graduates to live up to the expectations of the Government and people that provided them the educational opportunity free of charge.

At the event, awards of merit were provided to 39 outstanding students in various fields of study.

The Mai-Nefhi College of Engineering and Technology since 2018 has graduated 6,100 students.