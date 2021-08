The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) said Tuesday that remittances of Egyptians working abroad increased 13% in eleven months from July 2020 till May 2021 to hit about USD 28.5 billion, compared to roughly USD 25.2 billion during the same period the previous fiscal year.

In a statement, the CBE added that remittances surged in May 2021 by 45.2%, to stand at USD 2.6 billion, against USD 1.8 billion in the corresponding month in 2020.

MENA