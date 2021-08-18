Egypt: Sisi Stresses Full Support of Medal-Wining Athletes

17 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi stressed his full support of medal-wining Egyptian athletes to make further sportive achievements.

"I felt honored today to award my sons and daughters, the heroes of Egypt, for their great achievement at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, as they are the best role models for young people in showing excellence and strong determination", the president said on his Twitter account.

"I always affirm my full support to provide all the potentials needed by athletes of all age groups in different games, so that they could make further sportive achievements and advance Egypt's status in international forums. Thank you, heroes, and get ready for a greater achievement in the upcoming Olympic Games," Sisi added.

