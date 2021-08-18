Egypt: FM Probes With Somali Premier Means of Boosting Relations

17 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry had talks Tuesday with Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble on means of giving a stronger impetus to cooperation between Egypt and Somalia after the positive progress it has witnessed of late.

Discussions took up the traditional historical relations and Somalia's Arab affiliation, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez said.

The two sides discussed Egypt's keenness on supporting Somalia and offering it any help it needs on all fronts.

They probed as well the latest regional developments and various issues of mutual concern.

The Somali premier arrived in Cairo yesterday on a several days' official visit, leading a delegation grouping the minister of foreign and international cooperation and the minister of education, culture and higher education along with other senior officials.

