Egypt, Sudan to Execute Projects On Seismic Stations, Geothermal Energy

Head of the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics (NRIAG) Gad El Qadi announced that Egypt and Sudan would implement several joint projects on expanding the installation of fixed and mobile seismic stations in addition to creating detailed maps on geothermal energy.

Qadi's announcement came during the meetings of the Egypt-Sudan higher committee on geophysical surveys and the prevention of natural hazards that convened on Tuesday.

Such meetings are the culmination of a long-standing cooperation between Egypt and Sudan over the past few years that included organizing a number of training courses and scientific workshops, NRIAG head said.

On his part, Director General of the Geological Research Authority of Sudan (GRAS) Mohammed Saeed Zain Al-Abideen said the meetings discussed the possibility of fostering cooperation between the two countries on geophysics and the study of natural and hydrological hazards.

GRAS seeks through this cooperation to make a seismic map of Sudan and study the earth's crust, as well as raising the capabilities of Sudanese geophysical cadres, Zain Al-Abideen added.