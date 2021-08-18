Egypt Ranks 123rd On 2020 Global Youth Development Index

17 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi said that Egypt ranked 123rd on the 2020 Global Youth Development Index (YDI), measuring the condition of young people across 181 countries.

The Global Youth Development Index is developed by the Commonwealth Secretariat in London.

In statements on Tuesday, the minister said that Egypt advanced 13 places compared to its ranking in 2016, thanks to the Egyptian State's efforts to achieve comprehensive development in all fields over the past seven years, under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Egypt attained rank no. 138 on the 2016 index that measured multi-dimensional progress on youth development in 183 countries, the minister noted.

The triennial rankings of youth development found India among the top five risers on the index between 2010 and 2018, alongside Afghanistan and Russia, advancing their score on average by 15.74 percent across areas such as education and employment.

The top five risers from 2010 to 2018 were Afghanistan, India, Russia, Ethiopia and Burkina Faso, according to the 2020 Global Youth Development Index.

Singapore ranked topmost followed by Slovenia, Norway, Malta and Denmark. Chad, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Afghanistan and Niger came last respectively.

