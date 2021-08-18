Egypt: Sisi Urges Egyptian Athletes to Prepare for 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi called on Egyptian athletes to prepare themselves for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The president also directed officials to provide all potentials needed by athletes of all age groups in different games, so that they could make further sportive achievements.

Sisi's remarks came during his meeting on Tuesday with medal-winning players at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

President Sisi lauded the Olympic mission's success in the Tokyo Olympics, as Egypt recorded its biggest medal haul at a single Olympic Games with clinching six medals, the spokesman added.

Sisi awarded the first-class Order of Sports Merit to Feryal Ashraf and her trainer Hany Shaker Eshta, Rady said. Ashraf is a 22-year-old Karateka and the first Egyptian woman to win gold in the Olympics.

The president also awarded the second-class Order of Sports Merit to modern pentathlete Ahmed El-Gendy and his trainer El-Sayed Abdel-Rahman Aly. El-Gendy is the country's only winner of silver in the 2020 game.

The bronze winners in Taekwondo Hedaya Malak and Seif Eissa and their trainers were awarded the third-class Order of Sports Merit.

Bronze winner in karate Giana Farouk, her trainer El-Sayed Mohamed Abdel-Regal, bronze winner in Greco-Roman wrestling Mohamed Ibrahim "Kesho", and his trainer El-Sayed Mohamed Ahmed were awarded the third-class Order of Sports Merit.