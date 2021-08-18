Liberia: President Weah Provides Swift Cushions for C.H. Rennie Hospital, Waterside Fire and Niko Ivanka Victims

The President of the Republic, Dr. George Manneh Weah, is moving swiftly to address the devastating impacts of recent tragedies that hit the country.

Over a dozen citizens lost their lives when the vessel, Niko Ivanka sank at sea-a tragedy that was shortly followed by two equally catastrophic disasters: when a fuel truck failed on Water Street down Waterside and burst into flames destroying properties and businesses and when fire gutted a major medical referral center, C.H. Rennie Hospital, in Kakata, Margibi County.

At the end of an emergency disaster management and stakeholders' meeting on August 17, 2021, the President announced he would lead government humanitarian efforts to help people and businesses affected by fire disasters. He also committed through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to provide US$100,000.00 for the burials of victims of the Niko Ivanka tragedy.

The Liberian Leader also said his government would rebuild the C.H. Rennie hospital in Kakata Margibi County, which was gutted by fire on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

Dr. Weah lamented the sporadic tragedies that have befallen Liberia in recent times, calling for swift action including the enforcement of policies that ensure compliance to save lives and properties.

The Liberian Chief Executive also frowned at unscrupulous citizens who reportedly went on looting spree when C.H. Rennie was on fire. He mandated the joint security headed by the Liberia National Police to begin searching of homes and other facilities in Margibi to retrieve materials and properties of the hospital that might have been looted.

Pres. Weah has directed the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to procure mini fire vans in the short term.

President Weah also ordered relevant authorities to ensure that no vessel or boat sail on Liberian waters without meeting international safety requirements.