Liberia: President Weah Provides Swift Cushions for C.H. Rennie Hospital, Waterside Fire and Niko Ivanka Victims

17 August 2021
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, Dr. George Manneh Weah, is moving swiftly to address the devastating impacts of recent tragedies that hit the country.

Over a dozen citizens lost their lives when the vessel, Niko Ivanka sank at sea-a tragedy that was shortly followed by two equally catastrophic disasters: when a fuel truck failed on Water Street down Waterside and burst into flames destroying properties and businesses and when fire gutted a major medical referral center, C.H. Rennie Hospital, in Kakata, Margibi County.

At the end of an emergency disaster management and stakeholders' meeting on August 17, 2021, the President announced he would lead government humanitarian efforts to help people and businesses affected by fire disasters. He also committed through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to provide US$100,000.00 for the burials of victims of the Niko Ivanka tragedy.

The Liberian Leader also said his government would rebuild the C.H. Rennie hospital in Kakata Margibi County, which was gutted by fire on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

Dr. Weah lamented the sporadic tragedies that have befallen Liberia in recent times, calling for swift action including the enforcement of policies that ensure compliance to save lives and properties.

The Liberian Chief Executive also frowned at unscrupulous citizens who reportedly went on looting spree when C.H. Rennie was on fire. He mandated the joint security headed by the Liberia National Police to begin searching of homes and other facilities in Margibi to retrieve materials and properties of the hospital that might have been looted.

Pres. Weah has directed the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to procure mini fire vans in the short term.

President Weah also ordered relevant authorities to ensure that no vessel or boat sail on Liberian waters without meeting international safety requirements.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of Liberia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X