Liberia: Bong Citizens Want Min. Sirleaf Dismissed

Gbarnga-Bong County electoral District three Representative, J. Marvin Cole has assured citizens in the County that he is making a call to President George M. Weah to dismiss Internal Affairs Minister Varney A. Sirleaf for allegedly interfering in Bong Financial mismanagement.

Representative Cole is contending that Minister Varney A. Sirleaf is allegedly lobbying to undermine the administration of the Weah led government by colluding with Bong County Superintendent Esther Walker to squander or abuse public funds in the County.

August 10, 2021, members of the 54th Legislature took a decision to place a moratorium on the account of Bong County and further requested for an audit to be done on the account before any transaction can take place in said account.

The placement of the moratorium means there will be no withdrawals from the county's account until the ban is lifted.

The decision was reached following a letter from Bong County District three Representative, J. Marvin Cole to invite Internal Affairs Minister Varney A. Sirleaf, the County's Superintend, Esther Walker and the Public Management Committee Chair, Stephen J. Mulbah to appear before Plenary and explain the alleged mismanagement of over $86,000 USD from the County's coffers.

During the appearance of Minister Sirleaf, Superintendent Walker and PMC Chair Mulbah, they denied financial malpractice and said they have been working in line with the law.

But speaking at the Gbarnga Intellectual Center over the weekend, Rep. Cole alleged that Minister Sirleaf has been hugely involved in the mismanagement of finance from the Bong County account.

The CDC Representative further assured citizens of his constituent that he will make sure to prosecute any individual who will be found guilty after the pending audit in the County.

"I don't care who feels Marvin Cole should not be elected in 2023 general and Presidential elections" Rep. Cole said.

He furthered, "Look, I want to die with a Holy conscience or in within my grave knowing that I fought for the people who trusted me with state power in the 2017 General and Presidential Elections in the Country," he added.

The CDC Lawmaker revealed that he will not surrender to any leader who wants to do wrong or use their power to exploit the people who elected them in Bong County.

"We will be good friends when they do the right things and we will be bad friends when they do wrong things," Rep. Cole said.