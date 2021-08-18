Nigeria: Int'l Recoveries Not Governed By Domestic Laws - Malami

18 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By John Chuks Azu

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has said that recoveries are governed by international laws and not local legislation.

This statement is coming on the heels of criticisms of the handling of recovered loots with some state commissioners of justice-seeking a court order to compel the AGF Malami to remit recovered loot into the Federation Account.

In a statement by his spokesman on Tuesday, Dr. Umar Gwandu, the AGF said that these are conflicts of laws and multiple sovereignties.

Malami said these recoveries are based on international conventions, negotiations, and agreement of parties, and never a straightjacket application of local legislation.

Some of these international laws are United Nation Convention against Corruption, Implementation of the Global Forum on Asset Recovery (GFAR) Principles on the Repatriation of Stolen Assets, the African Union and the ECOWAS Protocols.

"Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Commission Act has nothing specific on funds recovered from indicted public officers. It merely mentions accruals and disbursement of revenue from the Federation Account. So questions of recovery of stolen funds from indicted public officers are appropriately dealt with by other relevant laws," he said.

"It is, therefore, misleading to give the impression that such recoveries and usage of stolen funds and stashed abroad are provided for by the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission Act.

"One cannot situate rights and entitlements on looted funds and recovered assets with myopic and narrow understating of concepts of the application of local legislations."

