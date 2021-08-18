Nigeria: Buhari, Lawan, Obasanjo, PDP, Others Mourn, As Mantu Buried in Abuja

Former deputy Senate President Ibrahim Nasiru Mantu, who died in Abuja at 74, has been buried in the capital city's Gudu Cemetery, according to Islamic rites.

The funeral was conducted yesterday in line with the COVID-19 protocol.

Before he was buried, prayers were held for the deceased at the Apo Legislative Quarters mosque with family members, friends and political associates in attendance.

Those who attended the prayer session included a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, among others.

Senator Mantu was elected deputy president of the Senate in 2001 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a position he held till 2007 when he did not return to the Senate.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of the former deputy Senate president.

President Buhari, in a statement issued yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, joined Plateau State Government and indigenes in mourning the passing away of the renowned politician.

The president also condoled with leaders and members of the National Assembly, friends and political associates of the former deputy Senate president, who he said, dedicated most of his life to the service of his people.

President Buhari, who prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed, expressed the belief that Mantu's legacy of reconciliation and promotion of peaceful co-existence will always be remembered, especially in bringing more harmony in his state and the country at large.

On his part, Senate President Ahmad Lawan also commiserated with the family, friends and political associates of Mantu.

Lawan, in a statement by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi, said the late Mantu had a brilliant political career, which he capped with the quality representation he provided his constituents as a senator.

"As Deputy Senate President, Mantu played the role with great energy and finesse, which earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues, distinguished senators.

Also, Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege saluted Mantu's patriotism and commitment to building a viral legislature.

In a statement by his media aide, Yomi Odunuga, the Delta Central lawmaker stressed that Mantu's insightful contributions at the floor of the Senate would be fondly remembered.

Similarly, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has expressed shock over Mantu's death, saying it was a great loss not only to the state but Nigeria at large.

In a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Simon Macham, Lalong said Mantu's enormous contributions to the socio-political development of the state and the nation at large is exemplary.

Similarly, Senator Jeremiah Useni in his tribute said Mantu carried along with a smile wherever he went; he communicated relevance whenever called upon and spoke peace into potentially divisive and hurtful situations.

Also, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it is heartbroken over the death of one of its leading elders, a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ibrahim Nasiru Mantu.

In a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP said the death of Mantu is a big blow to the party, but that they draw solace in the fact that he lived a fulfilled life and made an impact in his calling as a patriot.

In a similar vein, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has mourned the death of former Deputy Senate President, Senator Mantu, who he said served his country with courage, conviction and consistency.

In a condolence letter to Mantu's son, Musa Ibrahim Mantu, on behalf of the family, Obasanjo stated that the late lawmaker accorded his administration's reform agenda between 1999 and 2007 his valued, unequivocal support.

The former president in the letter made available to newsmen by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, also recalled Mantu's role in terminating the move to change the government in Sao Tome and Principe in 2003.

Obasanjo said: "He used his God-given position to properly ground the democratic process and engender the stability, peace, growth and development of our fatherland, Nigeria, at the time. He operated and conducted himself with courage, conviction, consistency and the fear of God."

"It is also on record that Senator Mantu was part of my delegation that championed the termination of the unpalatable and criminal adventure of some over-ambitious elements in Sao Tome & Principe on July 16, 2003 with all efforts deployed to restore the country to democratic governance based on the principles of accountability, transparency, respect for human rights and the rule of law. His was a life of great purpose, true service, and solid accomplishments."

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State also mourned the passing away of the former Deputy President of the Senate.

Ortom described the death of Senator Mantu as a painful loss to Nigeria because it occurred at a time the country urgently needed the wise counsel and experience of statesmen such as the late former deputy Senate president to help it overcome the current security and economic challenges.

He said the late Senator Mantu was a true democrat and patriot who played a vital role in nurturing the country's nascent democracy from 1999 to where it is today.

The governor, who spoke through his media aide, Terver Akase, noted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in particular will deeply miss its former Board of Trustees member who made selfless contributions to the growth, unity and success of the party.

And the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus of the House of Representatives also condoled with the family of the former Deputy President of the Senate, Ibrahim Mantu, who died in the early hours of Tuesday.

Leader of the caucus, Rep. Kingsley Chinda (Rivers State) in a statement described Mantu as a patriot whose role in the entrenchment of democratic rule in the country remains indelible.

By Muideen Olaniyi, Abdullateef Salau, Hamisu Kabir Matazu, Itodo Daniel (Abuja), Dickson S. Adama (Jos), Peter Moses (Abeokuta) & Hope Abah Emmanuel (Makurdi)