Nigeria: Govt to Introduce Tools for Monitoring Projects Implementation

18 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Rosemary Bassey

The Minister of State Finance, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba has revealed plans by the federal government to generate and strengthen M&E frameworks that will support, deliver, track and report progress on policies promoting women economic empowerment in line with the aspiration of Nigeria's Medium-Term National Development Plan 2021-2025.

This was disclosed during a one-day symposium with the theme 'What works and success factors in managing women's economic programs in Nigeria".

The event which was organized by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, the Development Research and Projects Centre is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The Minister also mentioned that the effort to work and strengthen performance measurement systems for policies and plans has been on the agenda of the Nigerian government for a period of time.

"As part of the institutionalization efforts, the department has been providing routine M&E capacity building, training and technical support to government agencies. It has also developed participatory a set of agreed Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) with all the federal MDAs since 2011 and revised in 2020 to align with current development realities," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X