Nigeria: Govt to Introduce Tools for Monitoring Projects Implementation

The Minister of State Finance, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba has revealed plans by the federal government to generate and strengthen M&E frameworks that will support, deliver, track and report progress on policies promoting women economic empowerment in line with the aspiration of Nigeria's Medium-Term National Development Plan 2021-2025.

This was disclosed during a one-day symposium with the theme 'What works and success factors in managing women's economic programs in Nigeria".

The event which was organized by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, the Development Research and Projects Centre is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The Minister also mentioned that the effort to work and strengthen performance measurement systems for policies and plans has been on the agenda of the Nigerian government for a period of time.

"As part of the institutionalization efforts, the department has been providing routine M&E capacity building, training and technical support to government agencies. It has also developed participatory a set of agreed Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) with all the federal MDAs since 2011 and revised in 2020 to align with current development realities," he said.