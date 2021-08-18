Tanzania: Former Finance Minister Basil Mramba Succumbs to Covid-19 Complications

17 August 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bethsheba Wambura

Dar es Salaam — Former Finance Minister, Basil Mramba has died at the age of 81 on Tuesday August, 2021 at Regency Hospital in Dar es Salaam while undergoing treatment.

The family said he had been admitted at the facility with Covid-19 complications.

The death of the former minister who served during the third phase government was confirmed by his son Godfrey Mramba.

"With great sadness, Mramba's Family hereby announce the passage of our beloved father, Basil Pesambili Mramba; A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered.

"Mzee succumbed to illness at the Regency Medical Center earlier this morning, given the pandemic situation, the family accepts your sympathies and prayers and asks for privacy," said Godfrey in his statement.

However Godfrey said they will receive visits from family members only at his residence on Mawenzi Road, Oysterbay in Dar es Salaam.

Basil Mramba was born in May 15, 1940 was a Member of Parliament for Rombo constituency in Kilimanjaro region.

He served in the various position in the government including Mbeya Regional Commissioner (1995-2000), Minister of Finance (2001-2005) and Minister of Trade and Industry (2006-2008).

Mramba alongside with former energy minister Daniel Yona were on July, 2015 sentenced by the Kisutu Resident Magistrates' Court to three years in jail after being convicted of 11 counts of abuse of office and causing a Sh11.7 billion loss to the government before they were set free after serving six months behind and were ordered to do community services while serving a suspended sentence for the remained two years of their jail term.

