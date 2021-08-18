Tanzania: Simba Confirm Sale of Chama and Miquissone

Dar es Salaam — Simba Sports Club on Monday confirmed the transfer of two players Claotus Chama and Luis Miquissone, wishing them success in the next phase of their careers.

This was the first time that the club's hierarchy was responding to rumours that the two players had left the Msimbazi giants on what is considered as record transfers.

It was reportedly that Chama and Miquissone were sold to Morrocco's side RSB Berkane and Egypt's giants Al Ahly respectively a scenario which has produced mixed reactions among the club's following across the country.

Simba in their statement officially declared that they have reached an agreement over the permanent transfer of Chama and Miquissone.

"Our collective team successes in CAF Champions League in recent years has opened the doors for the duo to be seen abroad.

"We are extremely grateful to Claotus and Luis for their incredible service to the club throughout their time at Simba. We will always treasure their wonderful memories they left us with," read part of the statement.

However, in his recent interview with EFM radio, former Simba CEO, Crescentius Magori said that one of the club opted not to be disclosed until they finish their league season.

On Miquissone deal Magori said they received his offer early compared to that of Chama which was rather abrupt, admitting that it gave them a hard time to solve.

However Magori who is also advisor to Simba Board Chairman, Mohammed Dewji said Chama was willing to leave a decision that left them shocked and they were not ready to see him leaving.

"Chama put his own pressure to leave once the offer arrived, but our board chairman Mohamed Dewji 'Mo' initially refused but later agreed with him," said Magori.

Magori said the Chama had asked to leave on his own, saying he had not played for the same team for three consecutive seasons, despite coach Didier Gomes and Mo disagreeing on the matter earlier.

However Simba did not disclose the transfer fees of the two something that has raised many questions from sports.