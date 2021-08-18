Gambia: Imam Ratib Kah On Tamxarit Prayers

analysis

The Imam Ratib of Banjul, Alhagie Cherno Kah, has spoken on the significance of Yawmul Ashura, 10th day of the Muslim New Year, which will be celebrated Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

In the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful; the Islamic calendar has 12 months and it begins with Muharram and ends with Zul Hijjah.

Allah the Almighty decreed these twelve months in the holy Quran. Saura Tauba V.36 says: "The number of months in the sight of Allah is twelve (in a year), so ordained by Him the day He created heaven and the earth."

All the days and times of prayers are good, but some are especially emphasised by Islam. The tenth day of Muharram, called Yawmul Ashura, is a blessed day for Muslims to pray to Allah. It is locally known as Tamxarit.

Prophet Muhammed recommended that we fast on the ninth and tenth days of Muharram. Allah rewarded some of His Prophets. It is narrated that on the tenth day of Muharram, Adam was created; Abraham was saved from fire into which he had been thrown by his enemies; Prophet Moses was saved from Pharaoh; Prophet Yusupha was saved from the well into which he had been thrown by his enemies; on the tenth day of Muharram, Prophet Solomon was put on the throne by the Almighty. The eve and the day itself are days of prayer. On the ninth day of Muharram, you can recite the Holy Quran, pray (Nafila) and Zikr (repeated calling of Allah's names).

On the following day, you can recite surah IKLAS (KHULHUWA ALLAHU) 1,000 times. Recite the following 70 times:

HASBIYALLAHU WANI MAL MAKEELU NI MAL MAWLA WANI MAN NASEER.

This can also be recited in the day seven times: SUBNAHALAA HE MIL AL MEEZAANI WA MUNTA HAL ILME WAMBLAHULRIDAA WAZEE NATUL ARSHE LAA MAL JAA.

WALAA MANJA MINA LAA HE ILLA ILLAI HE SUBHAANAL LAAHE ADDADA SHAFI WAL WITRI WA AD DADAKALIMATAATILAA HE TAA MAATI KULLI HAA AS ALLUKA ASSA LAA MATA BIRAHMA TIKA YAA ARHAM ARAAHE MEENA WALLAHAWLAA HUWATA ILLA BE LAA HE ALALIIALAZEE ME.

WA HUWA HASBI YA LAA HU WANI MAL WAKEELU NI MAL MAWLA WANI MANNASEERU.

You can pray in any language to the Almighty. It is recommended on the tenth day to take a holy bath (JANABA), cut your nail and shave your hair. You should also visit scholars, the elderly, the sick and ask Allah to forgive your sins.

Now that the Muslim New Year has started, it is important to remind those Muslims with wealth of the significance of this pillar, ZAKAAT, which requires them to give a portion of their wealth.

The prophet stressed that Zakaat should be given out so that one's wealth can be purified and secured. Give out alms to get away from sickness as stated in a hadith. So, therefore, it is necessary for us to give out alms, make supplications, so that we can be saved from evil and Satan.

What is Nisab? This is the amount from which the Zakaat should be taken out. For every D200, D5 is a good amount to be taken out. Those entitled to Zakaat would definitely be the needy.