Gambia: GAF to Conduct Field Training Exercise

The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), has announced it will conduct a Field Training Exercise and a Live Firing Exercise on Tuesday 17th and Wednesday 18 August 2021, at the Tintinba Range in Foni Kansala District, West Coast Region from 06000 hours daily.

"The general public especially residents of Tintinba, Bukok, Kanfenda Kanilai, Sanghajorr, Bwiam and other satellite villages are urged not to panic but cautioned to avoid the designated areas on the above mentioned dates," the release stated.

"This is part of our collective responsibility to ensure that safety is achieved during the days of the exercise. It is important to note that the lives saved from such endeavor may be yours, a relative's or even a fellow citizen's. Saving lives is the primal objective therefore, kindly help us prevent an accident by carrying forth the subject in question as many times as possible," according to the release.