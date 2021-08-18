Gambia: Barrow Vows to End All Political Rallies If He Wins

President Adama Barrow on Sunday vowed to put an end to all political rallies after 4 December polls, saying he would instruct the Inspector General of Police to stop issuing permits for political meetings if he wins.

"Since I took office in 2017, and until now, there are some who are politicking on a daily basis - a politics without ending. They would be drumming daily; block the roads daily, be on social media daily and insult daily. However, if we win on December 4th, that would come to an end," he said at State House while addressing a gathering.

"After that, we will instruct the Inspector General of Police not to give permit to anyone who applies for it because we want the work to continue,"

Meanwhile, in separate engagement, President Adama Barrow has promised his government's intervention to improve conditions at the Ndangan Fish Landing Site in Jeshwang. The President reiterated this desire during a meeting with members of the association at the State House in Banjul.

Responding to the plight of the workers at Ndangan Wharf, Barrow stated that government would assess the condition of the feeder road linking the wharf and the highway and take measures to ease its use during the rainy season. He also promised to personally fund the renovation of the Ndangan shed to provide adequate cover for businessmen and women in the area.

President Barrow added that due to financial discipline, his government is able to fund the construction of several roads and bridges around the country. He said his administration maximised the collection and management of revenue by closing the loopholes and many bank accounts that existed in the name of the government.

The minister for Gender, Children and Social Welfare, Honourable Fatou Kinteh, commended the women for registering to vote in the December elections. She described women's role as critical to the electoral process. Honourable Kinteh pledged her Ministry's support to the women's groups through the Women Enterprise Fund. She said the establishment of the fund is a testament to the financial discipline of the Barrow administration.

The minister of Youth and Sports Honourable Bakary Badjie also reminded the gathering of President Barrow's promise to transform the Kanifing Municipality just as he has done in Banjul. He said President Barrow's development agenda since coming to office has been to develop the areas left behind by the previous governments.

Honourable Suku Singhateh, who led the group to the State House, said he initiated the meeting to enable the members of the Ndangan community to have a dialogue with the President. He requested President Barrow also to consider extending the electricity grid to the Ndangan wharf and community.

Omar Jeng, President of the Ndangan Fish Landing Site, asked the government to regulate the operations of fishing trawlers because they affect artisanal fishing.