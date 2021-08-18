Gambia: Jam City, Others Grip Spots in 1st Division Promotion Play-Off

17 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Jam City, Steve Biko, Team Rihno and Gunjur United on Friday gripped their spots in the 2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League promotion play-off after winning their final league outings.

Jambanjelly based-team, Jam City secured their place in the country's elite league promotion play-off after thumping Team Rihno 2-0 in their league fixture played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field.

Bakau giant killers, Steve Biko snatched their spot in the country's top flight league promotion play-off following their resounding 2-0 win over Samger in their final league encounter played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Abuko based-club, Team Rihno gripped their place in the country's premier league promotion play-off despite slipping to Jam City 2-0 in their final league clash played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field.

Coastal Town boys, Gunjur united clasped their spot in the country's top flight league promotion play-off after defeating Latrikunda United 2-1 in their final league tie played at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X