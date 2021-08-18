Gambia: Jam City, Others Grip Spots in 1st Division Promotion Play-Off

Jam City, Steve Biko, Team Rihno and Gunjur United on Friday gripped their spots in the 2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League promotion play-off after winning their final league outings.

Jambanjelly based-team, Jam City secured their place in the country's elite league promotion play-off after thumping Team Rihno 2-0 in their league fixture played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field.

Bakau giant killers, Steve Biko snatched their spot in the country's top flight league promotion play-off following their resounding 2-0 win over Samger in their final league encounter played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Abuko based-club, Team Rihno gripped their place in the country's premier league promotion play-off despite slipping to Jam City 2-0 in their final league clash played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field.

Coastal Town boys, Gunjur united clasped their spot in the country's top flight league promotion play-off after defeating Latrikunda United 2-1 in their final league tie played at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field.